Attracting clients for debate coaching isn’t about your expertise—it’s about how efficiently you manage prospects and bookings.

Here’s where the process often breaks down:

Scattered lead sources: Inquiries come through DMs, emails, or word-of-mouth but aren’t tracked

Inquiries come through DMs, emails, or word-of-mouth but aren’t tracked Inconsistent communication: Follow-ups and messaging vary with each potential client

Follow-ups and messaging vary with each potential client Lost potential: Important inquiries get buried in multiple platforms

Important inquiries get buried in multiple platforms Delayed responses: Coaching prep and sessions delay timely replies

Coaching prep and sessions delay timely replies Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty identifying high-potential clients or urgent requests

Difficulty identifying high-potential clients or urgent requests Unstructured marketing efforts: Posting without a clear promotion strategy

Posting without a clear promotion strategy Manual administrative tasks: Contracts, pricing, and scheduling are handled separately

Contracts, pricing, and scheduling are handled separately Difficulty scaling: Increasing inquiries create chaos without standardized workflows

Many debate coaches centralize client acquisition to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected in one place.