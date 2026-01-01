Centralize lead tracking, enrollment management, and parent communications in one organized system.
Filling enrollment slots often isn’t about quality care — it’s the complexity of managing inquiries, scheduling tours, and follow-ups across disconnected tools.
Here’s where most daycare centers struggle:
Many daycare centers simplify client acquisition by uniting inquiries, tasks, and timelines in one platform.
More parent communication channels require better coordination.
A repeatable system to convert inquiries into enrolled families.
Managing care, marketing, and enrollment alone can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, tour scheduling, and enrollment status with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Use List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage tours and marketing campaigns.
Automate inquiry capture with Forms and keep all communication centralized.
Track enrollment progress, marketing success, and upcoming activities in real time.