Centralize your lead capture, student outreach, class bookings, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Securing dance students rarely falters due to your teaching skills. It happens when your marketing, outreach, and scheduling efforts are scattered across multiple platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Many dance instructors find success by centralizing client management where leads, tasks, messages, and timelines are connected.
More channels for student recruitment demand better coordination.
A clear, repeatable system for transforming inquiries into enrolled dancers.
Juggling teaching, choreography, and marketing solo can cause enrollment gaps.
Track inquiries, trial classes, and enrollments with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee classes and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor enrollment trends, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming sessions live.