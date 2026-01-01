Landing clients in customer research often falters not from your expertise, but from fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking methods spread across disconnected tools.

Key pitfalls include:

Lack of a unified client pipeline: Leads come from LinkedIn, referrals, and emails but remain untracked

Leads come from LinkedIn, referrals, and emails but remain untracked Inconsistent follow-ups: Messages and schedules vary with each prospect

Messages and schedules vary with each prospect Lost opportunities: Research requests and inquiries scattered across platforms

Research requests and inquiries scattered across platforms Delayed response times: Overloaded projects slow client engagement

Overloaded projects slow client engagement Unclear lead priorities: Difficulty distinguishing high-potential clients

Difficulty distinguishing high-potential clients Content and communication clutter: Disorganized sharing of research proposals and findings

Disorganized sharing of research proposals and findings Manual administrative tasks: Contract handling, pricing, and scheduling are disjointed

Contract handling, pricing, and scheduling are disjointed Scaling issues: Increasing inquiries create workflow chaos without automation

Customer researchers benefit from consolidating client acquisition into one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, communications, and timelines seamlessly connected.