New custom carpenters often secure their initial clients through word-of-mouth referrals, showcasing past projects, and offering introductory discounts or consultations.

Practical steps include:

Building a portfolio with quality photos and descriptions

Networking with local contractors, designers, and real estate agents

Attending trade shows and community events

Logging all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure no opportunities slip through

Using ClickUp, you can track potential clients as tasks, setting reminders and storing contact info to nurture early interest into bookings.