Coordinate lead capture, client communication, project scheduling, and follow-ups within a streamlined system.
Landing custom carpentry clients often isn’t about craftsmanship—it falters when marketing, inquiry tracking, and booking systems are disjointed.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many custom carpenters centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing efforts means increased coordination demands.
A step-by-step framework to guide leads from initial interest to confirmed contracts.
Wearing many hats—from crafting to marketing—can hinder consistent client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear responsibility and due dates.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Track project progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines seamlessly.