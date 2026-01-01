Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within one streamlined workflow.
Securing clients as a curriculum designer often stumbles not on your expertise, but on fragmented marketing and outreach efforts.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many curriculum designers centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demands better coordination.
A systematic approach to transform leads into booked projects.
Managing design, marketing, and client communication solo can disrupt growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Capture client inquiries automatically and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Monitor booking trends, campaign ROI, and project deadlines in real time.