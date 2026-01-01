Streamline lead capture, member onboarding, and retention in one efficient system.
Attracting members isn’t about your coaching skill alone—it’s about managing outreach, sign-ups, and follow-ups efficiently.
Here’s where gyms often struggle:
Successful gyms centralize member acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More ways to attract members means more coordination—ClickUp simplifies it all.
A step-by-step system for turning prospects into loyal members.
Managing coaching, programming, and member outreach solo can hinder steady growth.
Manage inquiries, trial sign-ups, and memberships with clear accountability and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee classes and campaigns.
Collect inquiries automatically and maintain all communications within your workflow.
Track membership growth, marketing ROI, and upcoming events in real time.