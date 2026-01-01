Streamline how you capture leads, manage inquiries, schedule commissions, and nurture relationships—all within one organized system.
Attracting crochet clients isn’t about skill—it’s the scattered management of leads, commissions, and follow-ups that creates friction.
Common pitfalls include:
Many crochet artists benefit from consolidating client communication, orders, and timelines into a single workspace.
Increasing sales channels demands smarter coordination.
Build a dependable system that turns interest into booked crochet commissions.
Juggling crochet creation, client communication, and marketing solo can hinder steady growth.
Track inquiries, design discussions, and confirmed commissions with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automate inquiry collection and maintain clear communication within your workflow.
Keep track of commission bookings, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.