New crochet artists often find their first clients through showcasing their work on social media, word-of-mouth referrals, and local craft fairs. The key is to build visibility and respond promptly to interest.

Steps to consider:

Consistently post crochet projects on Instagram and Facebook

Offer custom samples or limited-time promotions

Network with local artisans and makers

Track all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure no lead is missed

Using ClickUp, you can log each potential client as a task, including contact info, inquiry source, and follow-up reminders, turning casual interest into confirmed commissions instead of lost conversations.