Centralize lead capture, outreach, client engagement, and follow-up processes into one seamless pipeline.
Securing clients in crisis PR often falters not from lack of expertise, but from fragmented management of marketing, outreach, and client onboarding.
Here’s where challenges typically emerge:
Many crisis PR consultants centralize client acquisition workflows to unify leads, tasks, communications, and deadlines in one accessible hub.
Expanding outreach channels demand smarter coordination.
Build a reliable system to transform prospects into retained crisis communications clients.
Juggling client work, research, and marketing solo can stall growth.
Monitor inquiries, strategy sessions, proposals, and client onboarding with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee campaigns and client projects.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within tasks to maintain clarity.
Analyze client acquisition metrics, outreach effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.