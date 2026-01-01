New credit repair businesses often land their first clients through local networking, referrals, and offering free consultations.

Recommended steps include:

Build a visible online presence with testimonials and case studies

Partner with real estate agents, mortgage brokers, or financial advisors

Respond promptly to inquiries and track them diligently

Using ClickUp, you can log every lead as a task with details and follow-up reminders, ensuring no potential client is overlooked.