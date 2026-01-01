Streamline lead tracking, customer outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups within one cohesive system.
Attracting countertop installation clients rarely hinges on skill alone. The breakdown usually happens when sales, communication, and scheduling get lost across fragmented tools.
Here’s where installers often encounter difficulties:
Many countertop installers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines seamlessly connected.
More client channels mean more coordination demands.
Develop a reliable system to convert inquiries into confirmed installation projects.
Managing installations, client communications, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent growth.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and scheduled installations with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize client feedback within your workflow.
Keep tabs on project statuses, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming jobs in real time.