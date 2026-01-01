Centralize lead tracking, client outreach, project scheduling, and follow-ups in a streamlined workflow tailored for countertop fabricators.
Winning clients in the countertop fabrication industry isn’t just about craftsmanship. It becomes difficult when estimating, lead management, and scheduling are scattered across different tools.
These issues often cause breakdowns in client acquisition workflows:
Many countertop fabricators benefit from consolidating workflows in one platform, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More leads and projects require smarter coordination.
An end-to-end system to convert inquiries into signed contracts and completed projects.
Wearing many hats—estimating, fabricating, and marketing—can hinder steady growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, contracts, and project milestones with ownership and deadlines.
Generate client proposals, marketing copy, and follow-up emails faster.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep team feedback connected to workflows.
Track lead conversion, project status, and marketing KPIs in real time.