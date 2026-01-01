Streamline your lead tracking, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for prop artisans.
Your craftsmanship shines, but client acquisition can falter when marketing, outreach, and bookings are scattered.
Here’s where the process often unravels:
Many prop makers centralize client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and conversations connected.
Diverse marketing channels require coordinated workflows.
A step-by-step system to turn inquiries into confirmed commissions.
Juggling creation, client communication, and marketing solo can slow growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, quotes, and deposits with clear timelines and owners.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to organize projects and marketing.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback centralized within tasks.
Monitor booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and project deadlines in real time.