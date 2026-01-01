Your craftsmanship shines, but client acquisition can falter when marketing, outreach, and bookings are scattered.

Here’s where the process often unravels:

Lack of centralized client pipeline: Leads from conventions, social media, and referrals aren’t consolidated

Leads from conventions, social media, and referrals aren’t consolidated Uneven follow-up: Messaging and responses vary with each inquiry

Messaging and responses vary with each inquiry Lost opportunities: Emails, DMs, and event contacts slip through cracks

Emails, DMs, and event contacts slip through cracks Delayed replies: Production demands slow communication with prospects

Production demands slow communication with prospects Unclear priorities: Difficulty distinguishing high-priority commissions

Difficulty distinguishing high-priority commissions Marketing chaos: Sporadic promotions without systematic planning

Sporadic promotions without systematic planning Manual contract handling: Pricing, agreements, and timelines managed separately

Pricing, agreements, and timelines managed separately Scaling headaches: Growing inquiries overwhelm without repeatable systems

Many prop makers centralize client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and conversations connected.