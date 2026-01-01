Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups within a single organized system.
Talent in costume design isn’t the hurdle—inefficient client management is. When lead tracking, outreach, and project coordination are scattered, opportunities slip away.
Common pitfalls include:
Many costume designers centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, and timelines aligned.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A clear, repeatable system for turning interest into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, fittings, and client management solo can stall growth.