Streamline your lead capture, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups with a unified system tailored for cosmetic packaging design professionals.
Winning cosmetic packaging clients isn't just about great design—it falters when your marketing, outreach, and booking efforts are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many cosmetic pack designers centralize client acquisition in a single workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
A clear, repeatable system to convert inquiries into signed design projects.
Juggling design, client communication, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and project approvals with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage campaigns and client projects.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all client feedback within the workflow.
Analyze booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.