New corporate videographers often secure initial clients through networking, showcasing their portfolio, and small pilot projects. The focus should be on visibility and prompt engagement.

Effective steps include:

Sharing sample videos on LinkedIn and industry platforms

Offering discounted or free projects to build case studies

Collaborating with local businesses and agencies

Logging all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure follow-up and tracking

This approach turns casual interest into confirmed bookings, preventing lost opportunities across emails and messages.