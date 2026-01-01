Streamline client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups in one cohesive workflow.
Landing copy editing clients often falters not from skill but from disorganized marketing and client management.
Here’s where breakdowns typically happen:
Many copy editors consolidate client acquisition within a central workspace, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines synchronized.
Multiple channels increase coordination complexity.
Establish a structured approach to turn prospects into retained clients.
Juggling editing tasks, client outreach, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Manage inquiries, sample edits, and contracts with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to monitor projects and marketing efforts.
Gather inquiries automatically and centralize feedback within workflows.
Monitor conversion rates, marketing performance, and project timelines in real time.