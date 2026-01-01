Streamline lead sourcing, outreach, proposals, and engagements—all within a unified, efficient pipeline.
Securing consulting clients often fails not due to expertise but because outreach, marketing, and follow-up efforts are fragmented across tools and processes.
Here’s where consulting businesses often lose momentum:
Consulting teams centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines aligned.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
Establish a repeatable framework to convert prospects into signed engagements.
Wearing multiple hats—from client work to marketing—makes consistent growth challenging.
Monitor inquiries, discovery calls, and proposals with assigned owners and due dates.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client engagements and marketing campaigns.
Capture inquiries automatically and keep feedback centralized within ClickUp.
Track client acquisition KPIs, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.