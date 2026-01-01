New concept designers often secure their first clients through showcasing portfolios, leveraging referrals, and engaging in small projects. Visibility and prompt responses are key.

Effective steps include:

Regularly sharing design work on social platforms

Offering trial or discounted projects to build experience

Networking with industry professionals such as game developers or advertising agencies

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure follow-up and tracking

Managing early leads as tasks with contact info, source, and reminders helps convert interest into booked projects rather than losing track in fragmented systems.