Streamline your lead capture, outreach, project management, and follow-ups with an all-in-one organized system.
Attracting clients for comic illustration isn’t about your artistry—it’s about organizing your outreach and project flow.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many comic illustrators centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected in one place.
More platforms mean more complexity to coordinate.
An efficient system to turn inquiries into confirmed illustration commissions.
Juggling creation, edits, and client outreach solo can lead to unpredictable client flows.
Track each inquiry, consultation, and commission with clear ownership and timeline control.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage commissions and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep client feedback centralized within tasks.
Track commission status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.