Unify your lead capture, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups into a single streamlined system.
Securing clients isn’t about your color expertise — it’s how you manage your marketing and booking processes.
Typical pitfalls include:
Many color consultants centralize client management to keep leads, tasks, and communications in one place.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Build a reliable system to transform inquiries into loyal clients.
Managing consultations, client communication, and marketing alone can hinder growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and proposals with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage sessions and campaigns.
Use Forms for automatic lead capture and Comments to keep communication centralized.
Track bookings, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming sessions in real time.