New coffee cart owners often build their initial clientele through local events, social media engagement, and word-of-mouth referrals.

Effective steps include:

Sharing daily updates and menu highlights on social platforms

Offering samples or discounts at community events

Partnering with nearby businesses for cross-promotion

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure follow-ups

Using ClickUp helps turn casual interest into confirmed orders by tracking leads as tasks with contact info and follow-up reminders.