Streamline lead tracking, client outreach, order management, and follow-ups—all in one organized system.
Winning clients in the cleaning supply industry isn’t just about having quality products. The breakdown often happens when sales pipelines, outreach, and order tracking are scattered across multiple tools.
Here’s where most cleaning supply businesses struggle:
Many cleaning supply businesses centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, communications, and orders connected in one platform.
More channels mean more complexity in managing client acquisition.
Build a repeatable system to turn leads into loyal customers.
Handling sales, inventory, and client communication solo can hinder growth.
Track inquiries, product demos, and order status with clear assignments and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline layouts to oversee sales pipelines and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor conversion rates, upcoming deliveries, and campaign effectiveness in real-time.