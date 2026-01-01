Centralize your lead tracking, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups in a streamlined animation-focused workflow.
Winning clay animation projects isn’t about creativity alone. The real hurdle lies in managing inquiries, proposals, and bookings scattered across multiple platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Many clay animators switch to a unified workspace where leads, tasks, and timelines are seamlessly connected.
More platforms mean more complexity — simplify your workflow.
Design a reliable system to transform inquiries into confirmed animation projects.
Handling all creative and administrative tasks solo can disrupt steady client flow.
Multiple team members juggling projects can create communication silos.
Track every inquiry, consultation, and booking with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch effortlessly between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all client feedback centralized within the workflow.
Track booking momentum, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.