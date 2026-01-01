Streamline your client outreach, project management, and follow-ups within one cohesive system.
Finding steady clients for children’s book illustration isn’t about creativity alone. Challenges arise when client contacts, project tracking, and communication are spread across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many illustrators enhance client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, and conversations in a unified workspace.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
A systematic approach to convert inquiries into signed illustration projects.
Juggling illustration, marketing, and client communication solo can disrupt consistent client growth.
Track inquiries, sample reviews, and contract statuses with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch seamlessly between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing.
Automate inquiry collection and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Track booking progress, marketing impact, and upcoming deliverables in real time.