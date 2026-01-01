Centralize your prospecting, outreach, contracts, and deliveries within a streamlined, creative workflow.
Landing character design clients isn’t about lack of skill; it’s about managing outreach and bookings across multiple disconnected platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Many character designers consolidate client workflows in one place to keep leads, tasks, and deadlines aligned.
Expanding channels demand better coordination.
A systematic approach to transform prospects into confirmed commissions.
Juggling art creation, marketing, and client communications solo can cause inconsistency.
Track inquiries, concept approvals, and project milestones with clear ownership.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee commissions and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all feedback consolidated within ClickUp.
Monitor commission pipeline health, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real time.