New character designers often find their first clients by showcasing portfolios, networking, and taking small commissions.

Effective steps include:

Sharing artwork regularly on platforms like ArtStation and Instagram

Offering affordable commissions to friends or local creators

Collaborating with other artists and content creators

Tracking inquiries to avoid missing opportunities

Using ClickUp, beginners can log leads as tasks with contact info and follow-up reminders to nurture potential clients efficiently.