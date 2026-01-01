Centralize your lead capture, outreach, project management, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for catalog designers.
Attracting catalog design clients isn’t about skill—it’s about managing your marketing and outreach efficiently.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many catalog designers centralize their client acquisition to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected and manageable.
More marketing channels mean more coordination—but also more opportunity.
An organized approach to turning inquiries into signed projects.
Wearing multiple hats—designing, marketing, client communications—can stall growth.
Track inquiries, proposals, and contracts with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Capture client inquiries automatically and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Real-time insights on booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines.