Streamline lead tracking, customer communication, scheduling, and follow-ups in a single organized workflow.
Attracting carpet installation clients rarely fails due to skill. It falters when lead management, outreach, and scheduling happen in disconnected systems.
Here’s where most installers lose traction:
Many carpet installers benefit from centralizing client management to keep leads, tasks, communications, and schedules aligned.
More lead sources mean more coordination—but also more opportunity.
Establish a repeatable system that turns inquiries into confirmed installation jobs.
Juggling installations, customer communications, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, estimates, and job bookings with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and marketing efforts.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, campaign success, and upcoming projects in real time.