Centralize lead tracking, scheduling, and customer follow-up in a streamlined workflow tailored for carpet cleaning professionals.
Growing your carpet cleaning clientele often struggles not because of your cleaning expertise, but due to fragmented marketing and booking methods.
Here’s where processes typically break down:
Many carpet cleaning businesses move client management into one platform to keep leads, tasks, communications, and schedules in sync.
Handling multiple channels means juggling more tasks and communication.
A methodical approach to turning inquiries into confirmed cleaning appointments.
Managing cleaning jobs, customer relations, and marketing solo can create unpredictable client flow.
Track inquiries, estimates, appointments with clear task ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to handle appointments and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback integrated.
Monitor booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming cleaning schedules in real time.