Streamline your lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups all within one cohesive system.
Securing carousel design clients often isn’t about skill—it’s about managing outreach and bookings effectively.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many carousel designers centralize client management in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
More platforms mean more coordination headaches.
Implement a system that turns inquiries into confirmed design projects.
Juggling design work, client outreach, and marketing solo can hinder consistent growth.
Monitor inquiries, discovery calls, and project stages with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and consolidate feedback within tasks.
Gain real-time insights into client bookings, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects.