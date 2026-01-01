New carousel designers often gain initial clients by showcasing their portfolio, leveraging referrals, and taking on small projects to build credibility.

Effective strategies include:

Consistently posting work on platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, and Behance

Offering discounted or trial projects to build testimonials

Collaborating with content creators and marketers

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is overlooked

ClickUp helps by organizing leads as tasks with detailed client info and follow-up schedules, turning casual interest into contracts.