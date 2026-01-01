Centralize your lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Talent alone won’t fill your calendar. Client growth stalls when inquiry management, promotion, and bookings are scattered across platforms.
Common pitfalls that slow your client base growth:
Leading caricature artists centralize client management with tools like ClickUp, keeping leads, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Diverse channels mean more moving parts to coordinate.
A clear system to transform interest into confirmed bookings.
Wearing all hats means client acquisition can be unpredictable.
Coordinating multiple artists, editors, and marketers demands clear communication.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear responsibility and deadlines.
Switch easily between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage commissions and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain clear feedback loops within your workflow.
Real-time insights into booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects.