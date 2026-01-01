Centralize your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups within a tailored workflow designed for card game creators.
Attracting clients for card game design isn’t about creativity alone. It often falters when lead management, communication, and project organization are fractured across numerous platforms.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Many designers streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, conversations, and timelines into one organized workspace.
Multiple channels mean more coordination—without the right tools, efficiency drops.
Implement a clear, actionable system to transform inquiries into committed projects.
Wearing many hats—design, marketing, client communication—can hinder steady client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and agreements with clear accountability and deadlines.
Switch among List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within client tasks.
Keep track of booking stats, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real-time.