Streamline your client outreach, lead tracking, bookings, and follow-ups within a single, efficient workflow.
Securing caption editing clients isn’t about skill alone. The real challenge lies in juggling marketing outreach and booking processes across multiple disconnected platforms.
Here’s where inefficiencies emerge:
Many caption editors centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines interconnected.
More platforms mean more complexity to coordinate.
Create a structured system to transform inquiries into confirmed projects.
Managing editing tasks, client communication, and marketing solo can hinder client growth.
Manage inquiries, sample submissions, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline for managing projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within workflows.
Monitor booking progress, marketing results, and project timelines in real time.