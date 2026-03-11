Streamline your client outreach, order management, and follow-ups with one unified workflow tailored for candle makers.
Success in candle making rarely hinges solely on craft; it often falters when marketing, client communication, and order tracking happen in fragmented systems.
Typical breakdowns include:
Many candle makers benefit from consolidating client acquisition and order management into a single workspace, keeping leads, orders, and timelines seamlessly connected.
As sales channels multiply, coordinating client engagement becomes more complex.
A step-by-step approach to turn interest into confirmed orders.
Managing production, marketing, and orders alone can disrupt growth.
Track inquiries, sample requests, and orders with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage orders and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all discussions within tasks.
Monitor order status, marketing ROI, and upcoming production deadlines in real time.