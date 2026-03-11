Success in candle making rarely hinges solely on craft; it often falters when marketing, client communication, and order tracking happen in fragmented systems.

Typical breakdowns include:

Scattered lead tracking: Customer inquiries from craft fairs, social media, and online shops aren’t centralized

Customer inquiries from craft fairs, social media, and online shops aren’t centralized Uneven outreach: Follow-ups and messaging vary widely across platforms

Follow-ups and messaging vary widely across platforms Lost orders: Messages from marketplaces, emails, and DMs slip through cracks

Messages from marketplaces, emails, and DMs slip through cracks Delayed responses: Production schedules interfere with timely communication

Production schedules interfere with timely communication Unclear client prioritization: Difficulty identifying high-value or repeat customers

Difficulty identifying high-value or repeat customers Unstructured promotions: Sales and event planning lack cohesive strategy

Sales and event planning lack cohesive strategy Cumbersome admin: Pricing, contracts, and delivery timelines managed separately

Pricing, contracts, and delivery timelines managed separately Growth hurdles: Increasing demand causes chaos without scalable processes

Many candle makers benefit from consolidating client acquisition and order management into a single workspace, keeping leads, orders, and timelines seamlessly connected.