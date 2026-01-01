Streamline inquiry tracking, consultations, orders, and follow-ups in a unified, easy-to-manage workflow.
Acquiring new cake design clients isn’t about your baking skills—it’s often about managing leads and communications effectively.
Common pitfalls include:
Many cake designers bring client acquisition into one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Adding marketing channels increases coordination demands.
A clear system to turn cake inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Wearing all hats—from baking and decorating to marketing—can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and orders with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee orders and campaigns.
Collect inquiries via Forms and keep feedback centralized with comments.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming events in real time.