New CAD designers often secure their first clients by showcasing portfolios, seeking referrals, and accepting small projects to build credibility.

Key steps include:

Consistently sharing design work on professional networks like LinkedIn

Offering initial projects to contacts, local businesses, or startups

Collaborating with complementary professionals such as architects or engineers

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure follow-up and tracking

ClickUp helps transform casual interest into confirmed projects by organizing leads as actionable tasks with reminders and client details.