Centralize lead tracking, project outreach, client bookings, and follow-ups within one streamlined workflow tailored for CAD designers.
Landing clients as a CAD designer isn’t about skill alone—it’s about managing outreach, inquiries, and projects effectively across multiple platforms.
Here’s where CAD client management often breaks down:
Many CAD designers centralize client management workflows to keep leads, tasks, communications, and deadlines aligned.
Managing multiple communication channels increases coordination complexity.
A repeatable system designed to convert inquiries into booked CAD projects.
Juggling design work, client communication, and marketing solo can disrupt steady client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and project milestones with clear assignment and due dates.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflows.
Monitor project acquisition rates, marketing effectiveness, and deadlines in real time.