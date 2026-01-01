Streamline lead tracking, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups within one organized system.
Bringing in new cable installation clients often fails not from skill, but from managing marketing and bookings across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where issues typically arise:
Many cable installers improve client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, communications, and timelines in one workspace.
Expanding service areas means juggling more channels and more coordination.
Design a reliable system that turns inquiries into scheduled installations.
Managing installations, client communication, and marketing solo can cause unpredictable growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, and scheduled jobs with clear assignment and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage jobs and campaigns.
Automatically collect leads and centralize communication within tasks.
Monitor booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming installations live.