Centralize lead capture, client outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups in one streamlined workflow.
Success in cabinet installation depends less on skill and more on managing client acquisition efficiently.
Here’s where traditional client management often breaks down:
Many cabinet installers improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, communications, and timelines in one workspace.
More client sources mean more coordination — managing them efficiently is key.
A reliable system to convert leads into booked installation projects.
Handling installations, client communication, and marketing solo can cause growth inconsistencies.
Manage inquiries, estimates, and project bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within tasks.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming project timelines in real time.