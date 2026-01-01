New brand strategists often attract initial clients by showcasing their expertise, leveraging referrals, and conducting small pilot projects. Visibility and prompt response are crucial.

Effective tactics include:

Consistent sharing of case studies and insights on LinkedIn and industry forums

Offering complimentary or discounted strategy sessions to build portfolio

Networking with local businesses and marketing professionals

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is overlooked

Tracking leads in ClickUp helps convert casual interest into confirmed clients by maintaining organized follow-ups and contact details.