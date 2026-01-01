Streamline your lead generation, outreach, project bookings, and client follow-ups within one cohesive system.
Attracting clients for brand experience design isn’t about your creative vision—it’s about how you manage outreach and bookings across scattered channels.
Here’s where client management typically breaks down:
Brand experience designers benefit from centralizing client management into one platform so leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
More platforms mean more complexity in managing prospects.
An organized framework to convert inquiries into signed projects.
Wearing multiple hats—from design to marketing—can make client growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, discovery calls, proposals, and signed contracts with clear assignment and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries automatically and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing ROI, and upcoming deadlines in real time.