Centralize lead generation, outreach, client onboarding, and follow-ups within a streamlined operational system.
Winning BPO clients often stalls not from service quality, but from fragmented marketing, outreach, and client management tools.
Here’s where the process often derails:
Many BPO providers transition client acquisition into a unified platform to align leads, actions, conversations, and schedules seamlessly.
Expanding outreach channels demands smarter coordination.
Implement a systemized process converting prospects into loyal clients.
Managing client acquisition solo can lead to inconsistent growth and missed opportunities.
Monitor prospect stages, assign owners, and set deadlines for follow-ups.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client acquisition and campaign schedules.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within task comments.
Monitor sales funnel metrics, marketing ROI, and project deadlines in real-time dashboards.