Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with one organized system.
Landing book cover design clients isn’t about skill alone. The real hurdle lies in juggling marketing, outreach, and client management across disconnected tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Many designers consolidate client acquisition into a unified workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and schedules connected.
More platforms mean more complexity in your client workflow.
A step-by-step framework to turn prospects into signed projects.
Wearing all hats can make client growth unpredictable.
Monitor inquiries, client meetings, and contracts with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns efficiently.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Track bookings, marketing results, and project deadlines in real time.