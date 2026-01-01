Centralize lead tracking, estimate management, bookings, and follow-ups with an efficient workflow designed for body shops.
Growing your body shop client base doesn’t hinge on your repair skills alone. It falters when sales, scheduling, and customer communication are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where things typically break down:
Body shops often move client acquisition into a centralized system so leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected and manageable.
More repair requests mean more coordination is needed.
Establish a reliable process to turn inquiries into scheduled repairs.
Managing repairs, customer communication, and marketing all alone can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, estimates, approvals, and repair bookings with clear responsibility and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee repair jobs and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep customer feedback within the workflow.
Track booking momentum, marketing impact, and upcoming repair schedules in real time.