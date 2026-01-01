Centralize prospecting, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups into one clear, efficient process.
Landing clients as a board game designer isn’t about creativity alone. It often falters when networking, outreach, and project coordination happen across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many designers move client acquisition into a unified workspace so leads, tasks, and communications stay connected.
Multiple outreach channels demand seamless coordination.
Implement a system that transforms inquiries into confirmed projects.
Managing design, playtesting, and client outreach solo can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track inquiries, discussions, and bookings with clear responsibilities and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Capture inquiries automatically and keep all feedback centralized within tasks.
Analyze booking trends, marketing performance, and project timelines in real time.