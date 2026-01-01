Landing clients as a board game designer isn’t about creativity alone. It often falters when networking, outreach, and project coordination happen across disconnected platforms.

Here’s where the process often breaks down:

Scattered lead sources: Prospects come from conventions, online platforms, and referrals but lack centralized tracking

Prospects come from conventions, online platforms, and referrals but lack centralized tracking Inconsistent follow-ups: Messaging and engagement vary widely between inquiries

Messaging and engagement vary widely between inquiries Lost opportunities: Emails, messages, and submissions get overlooked among multiple tools

Emails, messages, and submissions get overlooked among multiple tools Delayed responses: Balancing design work with client communication slows replies

Balancing design work with client communication slows replies Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty identifying high-potential clients or urgent requests

Difficulty identifying high-potential clients or urgent requests Disorganized promotion: Marketing efforts without a cohesive schedule or strategy

Marketing efforts without a cohesive schedule or strategy Manual administrative tasks: Contracts, proposals, and scheduling are handled separately

Contracts, proposals, and scheduling are handled separately Scaling complexities: Growing inquiry volume causes chaos without repeatable systems

Many designers move client acquisition into a unified workspace so leads, tasks, and communications stay connected.