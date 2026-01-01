Streamline client discovery, communication, scheduling, and feedback management within one intuitive workflow.
Attracting clients for beta reading isn’t about the skill to critique—it’s about managing outreach and bookings smoothly.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Forward-thinking beta readers consolidate client leads, feedback tasks, and timelines in a centralized system to maintain clarity and efficiency.
Expanding outreach channels increase coordination demands.
Implement a consistent system to transform inquiries into confirmed beta reading projects.
Managing manuscript reviews, author communications, and marketing solo can disrupt steady growth.
Organize inquiries, manuscript reviews, and project milestones with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing initiatives.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback discussions within the workflow.
Monitor client pipeline stages, marketing results, and upcoming deadlines in real time.