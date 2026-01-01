New brokers often build their client base through networking, referrals, and educational events. The key is to establish visibility and respond promptly to inquiries.

Effective approaches include:

Attending industry meetups and seminars

Partnering with HR departments and small businesses

Offering free consultations to demonstrate value

Logging all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure consistent follow-up

ClickUp helps track every lead with detailed contact info and follow-up schedules, turning potential interest into confirmed clients.