Landing AV technician projects rarely hinges on skill alone. It falters when lead tracking, client outreach, and booking processes are scattered across multiple tools.

Here’s where breakdowns often occur:

Undefined client pipeline: Leads arrive from referrals, event coordinators, and online inquiries but aren't centralized

Leads arrive from referrals, event coordinators, and online inquiries but aren't centralized Irregular follow-ups: Communication with prospects varies widely

Communication with prospects varies widely Lost leads: Messages from emails, websites, and calls get overlooked across platforms

Messages from emails, websites, and calls get overlooked across platforms Delayed responses: Technical tasks delay timely client engagement

Technical tasks delay timely client engagement Unclear priorities: Difficulty distinguishing urgent project requests from routine inquiries

Difficulty distinguishing urgent project requests from routine inquiries Content overload: Marketing efforts lack a cohesive schedule

Marketing efforts lack a cohesive schedule Manual admin burden: Quotes, contracts, and scheduling handled in disparate systems

Quotes, contracts, and scheduling handled in disparate systems Scaling headaches: Growing demand causes chaos without repeatable workflows

Many AV technicians improve client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines into a single workspace.