Centralize lead tracking, engagement, and client onboarding with a streamlined workflow tailored for audit professionals.
Winning audit clients often isn’t about technical skill—it’s about managing outreach and follow-ups across fragmented systems.
Here’s where audit firms typically struggle:
Many audit teams consolidate client acquisition into one platform to keep leads, activities, and timelines interconnected.
More communication channels mean greater coordination demands.
Implementing a clear, repeatable system to transform prospects into retained audit clients.
Juggling audits, client meetings, and business development solo makes growth unpredictable.
Track prospect status, consultations, and signed engagements with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee audits and client campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within the workflow.
Monitor pipeline health, engagement outcomes, and project timelines in real-time.