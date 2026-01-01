Centralize your lead generation, auditions, bookings, and follow-ups into one streamlined workflow designed for narrators.
Landing audiobook narration gigs often isn't about talent alone. It falters when audition tracking, client communications, and project management are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Many narrators find success by moving client acquisition into a unified workspace, connecting leads, auditions, communications, and deadlines seamlessly.
More platforms mean more complexity in managing auditions and clients.
Develop a structured system to transform auditions into confirmed narration projects.
Juggling narration, editing, and marketing solo can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Turn disparate inquiries into a seamless booking pipeline.
Monitor inquiries, auditions, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing.
Capture audition requests automatically and keep feedback inside your workflow.
Monitor booking trends, marketing impact, and project timelines in real time.