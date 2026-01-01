Centralize your client outreach, pipeline management, bookings, and follow-ups with one streamlined workflow tailored for assortment planners.
Winning clients as an assortment planner isn’t about your expertise — it’s about managing your outreach and bookings efficiently.
Here’s where client acquisition gets complicated:
Smart assortment planners move to a unified workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and manageable.
More channels mean more complexity — here’s how to handle it better.
Build a reliable system that converts inquiries into confirmed projects.
Handling planning, client acquisition, and marketing solo can lead to unpredictable client flow.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and bookings with clear ownership and due dates.
Switch among List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee campaigns and project workflows.
Collect inquiries via Forms and manage conversations with task comments to keep everything in one place.
Track booking metrics, campaign effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.